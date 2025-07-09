Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$19.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$13.40 and a 1 year high of C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

