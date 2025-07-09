Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRU. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

FRU opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.40%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Robert Alexander King bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$203,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.57 per share, with a total value of C$100,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,850 shares of company stock worth $812,206. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

