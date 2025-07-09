Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.81. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 290,199 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

