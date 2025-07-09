Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $3.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
