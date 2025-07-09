Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KE by 111,822,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,978,000 after buying an additional 11,182,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KE by 3,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $130,167,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $119,996,000. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $91,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

