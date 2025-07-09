OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,269 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

