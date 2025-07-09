Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and traded as high as $76.89. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 2,360,970 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.