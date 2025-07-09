Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.29. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$42.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

