TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $184,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

