Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

