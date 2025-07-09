Analysts Set Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $17.31

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Stock Up 0.8%

ADNT opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 13,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.