Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

