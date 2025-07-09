Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

