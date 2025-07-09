Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.73 and traded as high as C$117.79. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.79, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.
Morguard Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.
Morguard Company Profile
Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.
