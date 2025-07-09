Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.73 and traded as high as C$117.79. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.79, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

Morguard Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.