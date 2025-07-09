Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $888.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,745.83. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 273,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 144,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

