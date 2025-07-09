Head to Head Comparison: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beam Global and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 204.76%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than U Power.

Beam Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and U Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $49.34 million 0.55 -$11.28 million ($1.60) -1.09 U Power $6.07 million 2.27 -$6.57 million N/A N/A

U Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -57.83% -25.73% -16.41% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beam Global beats U Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

