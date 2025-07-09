Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.20 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 747.63% and a negative return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 103,495 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

