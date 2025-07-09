Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Hagerty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $559.43 million 0.21 $26.29 million $0.58 5.55 Hagerty $1.20 billion 2.89 $17.02 million $0.20 50.70

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hagerty. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hagerty 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hagerty has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Hagerty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 4.13% 13.56% 3.32% Hagerty 4.73% 13.55% 3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hagerty beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance



First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Hagerty



Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

