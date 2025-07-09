Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $959.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

