UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $101.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WYNN. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

