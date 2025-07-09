SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $285.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

SBAC stock opened at $234.24 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $191.79 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 23,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 987,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

