Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Vital Farms Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,324 shares of company stock worth $4,469,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

