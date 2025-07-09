So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $4.50. The business had revenue of $40.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.76 million. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

So-Young International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) by 264.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

