Analyzing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and Monster Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Gem Enterprise alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monster Beverage 2 7 13 0 2.50

Monster Beverage has a consensus price target of $62.05, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Monster Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage 20.27% 27.46% 20.66%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Monster Beverage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage $7.49 billion 8.02 $1.51 billion $1.52 40.52

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to full service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Tour Water, Fury, Monster MAXX, Caffe Monster, Monster Hydro, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, Bang Energy, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, and Fury brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.