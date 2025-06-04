GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 112,156 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 91,931.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.50% of CACI International worth $41,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,357,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $428.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.26. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price target on shares of CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

