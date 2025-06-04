MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 483 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

