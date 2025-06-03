Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,634,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.