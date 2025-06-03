Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,910,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

