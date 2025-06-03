Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $396.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.50 and its 200-day moving average is $498.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

