5,197 Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.27% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 139,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

