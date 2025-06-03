Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

