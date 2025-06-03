Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

