Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 54.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Down 0.2%
FedEx stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.