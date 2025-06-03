Rialto Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

