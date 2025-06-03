Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

