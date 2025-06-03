Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
