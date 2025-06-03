ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 267.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.35% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BIS opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

