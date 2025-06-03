Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 101,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 82,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Banxa Stock Down 19.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.88.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

