Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,840. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

