AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in May

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.