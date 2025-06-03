EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 375,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,821,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

