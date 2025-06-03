Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after buying an additional 1,122,064 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27,449.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after buying an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $231.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $187.06 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

