ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

