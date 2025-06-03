Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 12.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,749.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,700.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3,475.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,133 shares of company stock worth $51,914,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

