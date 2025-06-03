Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

