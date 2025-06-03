Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 173,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 224,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA CWI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.