EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. InvesTrust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 8,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102,880.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

