ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 57,447 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,906,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $601,244,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

