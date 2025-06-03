Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

