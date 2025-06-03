Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $222,106.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,541 shares in the company, valued at $101,672,187.03. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,698. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PNC opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.